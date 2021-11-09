JUCO DT hears from Dan Mullen, eyeing official visit dates
Although he suits up at defensive tackle, JUCO standout Jeffrey M'ba had been communicating with John Hevesy, UF's former offensive line coach, dating back to his time as a 2020 prospect at St. Thomas More Prep School.
The native of France was unable to sign with a college the first time around, so as expected, some programs shifted their attention elsewhere and never contacted him again; however, that was never the case with Hevesy, who made sure to reach out the last couple of years to wish M'ba a happy birthday even though it was just recently when UF offered for the second time.
That is something M'ba will never forget, so it's no surprise the 6-foot-6, 311-pound defender was upset after learning of Hevesy's dismissal from the UF program.
