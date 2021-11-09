Although he suits up at defensive tackle, JUCO standout Jeffrey M'ba had been communicating with John Hevesy, UF's former offensive line coach, dating back to his time as a 2020 prospect at St. Thomas More Prep School.

The native of France was unable to sign with a college the first time around, so as expected, some programs shifted their attention elsewhere and never contacted him again; however, that was never the case with Hevesy, who made sure to reach out the last couple of years to wish M'ba a happy birthday even though it was just recently when UF offered for the second time.

That is something M'ba will never forget, so it's no surprise the 6-foot-6, 311-pound defender was upset after learning of Hevesy's dismissal from the UF program.