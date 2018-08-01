Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-01 14:28:09 -0500') }} football Edit

JUCO DT says the Gators are pushing the hardest for his services

Tteulbnpgi5r2eombt1a
Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Junior-college product Kane Taylor, a 2017 graduate of Clearwater (Fla.) High, is looking to make a splash on the recruiting trail for a second time after relocating to East Mississippi Community C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}