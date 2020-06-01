JUCO PG nets offer from the Gators, has a connection to Mike White's staff
Mike White's 2021 class already features Kowacie Reeves, a top-35 prospect overall, but the Gators are nowhere the finish line and continue to court additional guard targets as well, especially with Andrew Nembhard now officially headed elsewhere.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news