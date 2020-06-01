 JUCO PG nets offer from the Florida Gators, has a connection to Mike White's staff
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 09:32:34 -0500') }} basketball

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender

Mike White's 2021 class already features Kowacie Reeves, a top-35 prospect overall, but the Gators are nowhere the finish line and continue to court additional guard targets as well, especially with Andrew Nembhard now officially headed elsewhere.

