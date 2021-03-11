GatorsTerritory - JUCO RHP Antonio Knowles talks about his commitment to Florida

Offer: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

The Florida Gators landed another junior college prospect for their 2021 recruiting class. Florida Southwestern College right-handed pitcher Antonio Knowles announced his verbal commitment to the Florida Gators on Instagram last weekend.

On Prep Baseball Report, Knowles is the ninth-ranked JUCO prospect in the state of Florida. The Gators also have another JUCO commit out of the College of Central Florida in right-handed pitcher Shawn Guilliams.

Knowles started his collegiate career at Stetson University before transferring to Florida Southwestern. During his time in JUCO, Knowles has been used as a relief pitcher and closer. Knowles has been terrific for FSW, as he has a perfect 0.00 ERA with six saves, three walks, and 31 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched.

Due to his impressive sophomore season, Knowles has gotten the attention of some top-tier college baseball programs including the Florida Gators.

“My head coach told me they [Florida] was interested in me,” Knowles said on when he found out Florida was recruiting him. “It came out of nowhere and within two days I was committed.”

Knowles was being recruited by Florida’s assistant coach, Chuck Jeroloman, who answered every question Knowles had. “Coach Jeroloman was basically trying to let me know how coming to Florida would help develop as a player and a person,” Knowles told Gators Territory. “He also showed how Florida had different things to offer to help me.”

During the recruiting process, Knowles only had one official offer which was the Gators. However, Knowles was been recruited by some of the top college baseball programs in the country. “Eastern Kentucky, FAU, Florida State, Jacksonville, and South Alabama were the other schools that were recruiting me before Florida,” Knowles told GT.

Knowles didn’t take long to make his commitment to Florida as he felt that Florida was the school for him. “The Florida baseball program has been very successful in recent years and I have lived in Florida my whole life,” said Knowles. “It’s a dream school for most baseball players from Florida.”

Antonio Knowles has not signed with the Florida Gators yet but he plans on signing as soon as possible. Knowles also plans on enrolling at the University of Florida in the 2021 Fall Semester.