While the family ties reside at Kansas State, it was the University of Florida who scooped up a Thursday night commitment from 6-foot-7 junior-college tight end, Lucas Krull, a former ace on the diamond who signed with Arkansas baseball out of high school.

The fast-rising recruit has went from virtually unknown on the football recruiting front, to all of sudden one of the more intriguing prospects on the JUCO level. Krull journeyed down to Gainesville for an official visit on June 1, and ended up trimming his list to the Gators, Kansas State and Missouri before ultimately selecting Dan Mullen's program this evening.

"I love how Florida runs the offense under [head] coach [Dan] Mullen," Krull told GT.

Although the offensive scheme was a prime reason why Krull chose the Gators, his growing relationship with Florida tight ends coach Larry Scott was also a big factor in why the Gators edged his other suitors.

"Coach Scott is a great coach," he added. "I can trust that he is going to make me into a complete tight end."

Kansas State did give the Gators a run for their money, however, UF's official visit was one that set the bar for Krull.

"I love the coaching staff. I loved the players. I loved the town," Krull previously told GatorsTerritory. "It's the Swamp, it's hard to beat that. It was everything I thought it was going to be and then some. It was a joy to be out there. Getting to interact with the coaching staff and meeting head coach Dan Mullen for the first time was great."

Krull, who now attends Hillsboro (MO) Jefferson College, is a Kansas State legacy with both parents previously suiting up for the Wildcats. His mother was an All-American basketball player in Manhattan, while his father strapped up the pads for Bill Snyder himself.