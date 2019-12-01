JUCO pass catcher Malik Heath made his highly-anticipated official visit to the University of Florida this weekend, and it's safe to say Dan Mullen's staff pushed all the right buttons during his brief stay.

Heath, a Mississippi State commit, has a long-standing relationship with Dan Mullen and was he even committed to him during the early portion of his high school career. There is a certain level of comfort between both parties, and that only increased during Heath's multi-day visit to Gainesville.

