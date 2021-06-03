Jud Fabian named Third Team All-American

Jud Fabian was named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball newspaper on Thursday.

Fabian is currently tied for sixth in the country and second in the SEC with 20 home runs on the season. He also ranks fifth in the SEC in walks (40), tied for seventh in total bases (126), 12th in slugging percentage (.581), and is tied for 12th in runs scored (51).

Last week Fabian was named a First Team All-SEC outfielder, as well as finding a spot on the All-SEC Defensive team.

Fabian is just the fifth player in Florida baseball history to hit 20 home runs in a single season. On the season Fabian is slashing .258/.375/.581 with 30 extra-base hits, 10 doubles, 46 RBI and six stolen bases to go with two outfield assists and a .984 fielding percentage defensively.

Fabian leads the Gators into the Gainesville Regional, which starts this Friday when Florida hosts USF at noon.