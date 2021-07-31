Jud Fabian returning to Florida

Kevin O'Sullivan and the Florida Gators got great news Saturday night when Jud Fabian announced he was returning to school for his junior season.

Fabian was the 40th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft but he and the Red Sox could not come to terms and Fabian will return to Florida. Fabian, just 20 years old, was the youngest draft-eligible college player in this year's draft. Fabian graduated high school early and enrolled at Florida in 2019 but because of the cancellation of the 2020 season, was still a sophomore on the field last season. Fabian had a unique amount of leverage in this draft due to those factors and will now have the opportunity to play with his younger brother, Deric, who will be a freshman in 2022.

Last season Fabian hit .249 and led the team with 20 home runs and 126 total bases.

Pitcher Tommy Mace (Cleveland), catcher Nathan Hickey (Boston), outfielder Jacob Young (Washington), pitcher Jack Leftwich (Cleveland), and pitcher Franco Aleman (Cleveland) all signed pro contracts prior to the August 1 deadline.