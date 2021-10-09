Jules Montinar is prioritizing Miami commit who was in Gainesville Saturday
One of the notable prospects inside the Swamp for Florida's 42-0 defeat of Vanderbilt on Saturday was a four-star defensive back committed elsewhere.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news