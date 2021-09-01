Just days after enrolling, Truesdell plans to play vs FAU

Do you remember pulling all-nighters in college to get ready for a test? Now imagine that test would be in front of 90,000 people and broadcast on the SEC Network.

That's what recent transfer Tyrone Truesdell is trying to pull off this week.

Truesdell, a graduate senior taking advantage of his free COVID year of eligibility, entered the transfer portal just before Auburn began fall camp. It took a month but he found a home in Gainesville, enrolling on Monday of the first week of the season. The aim is to get him on the field this Saturday.

"He'll play Saturday," defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. "He'll play."

It will be a quick study, one that his former Auburn teammate and current Florida teammate Daquan Newkirk can help with. The scheme and language may be different but he has four years of experience, two as a starter. Truesdell tallied 31 tackles, three sacks, 13 quarterback pressures, five tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in 11 games, starting eight in 2020.

"You got a guy that started a lot of games in this league, the opportunity for him to come in — I know it’s kind of a late start but being a veteran guy that’s started in the league I think he’s going to adapt really quick," head coach Dan Mullen said of Truesdell on Monday.

Just how much can Truesdell learn to be truly effective on Saturday remains to be seen but he has the experience and fits a need for the Gators.

"We're certainly excited to have him. You know he's a big-bodied guy that can give us some stoutness in the middle, allow us to maybe expand some roles of some guys in there, and you know you never can have enough depth at that position as you go through the season," Grantham said. "And he was a guy that we were excited about trying to get here, and then we're, you know certainly happy and fortunate that it finally came about and we look forward to watching him play on Saturday."