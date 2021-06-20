JUST IN: Rivals250 ATH Shemar James commits to the Gators over Alabama

OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

The University of Florida hit the jackpot on Sunday afternoon, as Rivals250 athlete Shemar James committed to the Gators over Alabama.

A product of Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound James checks in as the ninth-ranked athlete and 211th-ranked player overall.

"It's an awesome program," James said of UF. "They've been having a lot of success over the past decade and couple of seasons. Just the tradition up there at Florida, and really just the name and the tradition of football up there."

Chalk this up as a major win for linebackers coach Christian Robinson. It's always difficult going head-to-head against Nick Saban for a kid who resides in the Crimson Tide's backyard, but it was the home-like feel and comfort level that ultimately put the University of Florida over the top in James' recruitment.

"My relationship with coach C-Rob and coach Chase (Clark). C-Rob is the linebackers coach and coach Chase is the area recruiter," James previously said when asked about his interest in UF. "Coach Chase, we can relate about a lot of things because he's kind of from the same area and comes from the same state, so we can relate on a lot of things.

"Coach C-Rob, he keeps it honest with me and is straightforward. He tells me they can put me in different positions to make it to the next level and utilize my ability."

Distance was never going to play a factor in James' recruitment. If one day the four-star prospect has the opportunity to strap up the pads in the NFL, he will be playing outside his home state of Alabama, so that business-like approach was implemented when attacking the recruiting process as well.

"Coach C-Rob just keeps it real. He said if I don't choose them, he's still a fan and going to support me. He said he's giving me the real; he tells me that every time. Every time I pick up the phone, I see his wife and he's getting a house built. He talks to me about that a lot and talks to me about his wife a lot. Just things going on in his life; it's not all about me and me coming to Florida. It's bigger than football and talking about real life."

If all goes as planned, Robinson will be playing James at the MONEY linebacker position, although the rising senior possesses the skill set and physical makeup to line up at several additional positions as well.

During the 2020 season, James racked up 66 tackles, including 51 solo stops, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception and a blocked field goal for the 11-1 Rams.

With the addition of James, the Gators now hold commitments from seven prospects, including four who are equipped with four stars on Rivals.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.