 Justin Shorter's father discusses transfer to Florida Gators, waiver expectations
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 17:55:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Justin Shorter's father discusses transfer to UF, waiver expectations

Justin Shorter was the nation's No. 3-ranked WR in the Class of 2018.
Zach Abolverdi • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@ZachAbolverdi
Senior Staff Writer

J.D. Shorter carried out the same weekly workout routine with his son, Florida receiver transfer Justin Shorter, during his four years of high school.

His father would wake him up at 5 a.m., mostly on weekdays, for a throwing session as well as trips to the gym and practice field. The extra work helped Shorter, who didn’t start playing football until eighth grade, develop into a top-20 overall recruit in the Class of 2018.

Back home in New Jersey since December of last year, Shorter has been working out with his father once again. Times have changed, though.

“When he was in high school, I had to get Justin up every morning,” Shorter said. “I’d have to ask him, ‘Hey, do you want to go to the field and work out or do you want to go throw?’

“But since he’s been back home, he just goes and works out on his own. I don’t even have to say, ‘Hey, you coming?’ He’s texting me asking what time we’re going to throw. So now, he’s kind of on autopilot.”

His next stop is Florida.

