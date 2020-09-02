After signing a defensive line class in the previous cycle that was headlined by Gervon Dexter, David Turner and company are once again putting together an impressive group of players in the trenches.

When evaluating this group of commits, one can make the argument that Justus Boone is the hidden gem of Florida's 2021 class. Boone possesses offers from the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee, but doesn't get the national spotlight on him as much as some of his fellow UF pledges.

He has yet to officially shut down his recruitment, but the No. 25 strongside defensive end on Rivals is laser-focused on making the move to Gainesville at the next level.

“Everything is still the same thing with them,” Boone told GatorsTerritory. “I talk to the coaching staff like every day. Just building a bond and connection with them. Just talking about the same stuff. Basically, just what I’m going to be doing this season and whether I’ll be enrolling early and stuff like that. Getting everything settled down for December.”