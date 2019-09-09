GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida will be without at least one of their top playmakers on Saturday against Kentucky.

According to Gators head coach Dan Mullen, Kadarius Toney will be out "a couple of weeks" after suffering a shoulder injury against UT-Martin over the weekend.

Meanwhile, CJ Henderson is doubtful for the SEC opener against the Wildcats after suffering an ankle sprain.

No specific timeline was given for both injuries.

The good news for Florida Amari Burney and Jeawon Taylor are expected to be back this week.

