GatorsTerritory - Kadarius Toney drafted by New York Giants

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 21:54:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Kadarius Toney drafted by New York Giants

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
@delatorre

Kadarius Toney was the second Florida Gator selected in the 2021 NFL Draft when the New York Giants selected him with the 20th overall pick in the first round. Toney joins Kyle Pitts (4th overall to Atlanta) as the first UF duo to be selected in the first round since 2016 when Vernon Hargreaves and Keanu Neal were both selected.

Two years ago Kadarius Toney sat in the locker room at Hard Rock Stadium after the Orange Bowl and told reporters he wasn't sure if he was going to come back for his senior season or declare early for the NFL Draft. At that point, it wasn't clear where Toney would fit in at the next level. Ultimately he chose to come back to Florida for his senior year and turned himself into one of the best receivers in the draft. Prior to the 2020 season, Toney was a gadget player. He committed to Jim McElwain and started his career as an early enrollee playing quarterback. Toney was seldom used before 2020 but

Toney led the Gators with 70 receptions and 984 yards. His 10 touchdowns were second only to Kyle Pitts' 12.

If Toney's senior season wasn't enough to bump up his draft stock his pro day certainly helped. Toney routinely breaks ankles on the field. His lateral quickness and agility is second to none, just ask all of these South Carolina defenders.


But when Toney ran a 4.38 40-yard dash during Florida's pro day he showed that he has more than phone box speed, he has outright speed.

Toney joins former Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson in New York.

