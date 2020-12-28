GatorsTerritory - Kadarius Toney skipping Cotton Bowl, declares for NFL Draft

Florida Gators receiver Kadarius Toney is skipping the Cotton Bowl and will begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

Toney has been the Gators’ top pass-catcher in 2020 with 70 catches for 984 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Toney was recently named a Second-Team All-American as an all-purpose player and is a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which is handed out annually to the most versatile player in college football.

“I would like to thank my family, the Florida Gator coaching staff - both past and present, my teammates, the training and support staff, and all of Gator Nation,” Toney wrote. “I am so thankful to have been a part of the Florida program and will be forever grateful for my time in Gainesville. I cannot imagine another program better in preparing me for the next step in my career. It's always a great day to be a Florida Gator!!!”

"Florida football has been an instrumental part of my life these last four years and has made me a better man, preparing me for life both on and off the field. After conversations with my family and coaches, I have decided to start my training for the 2021 NFL Draft...

Toney was an instrumental part of the Gators’ high-powered offense in 2020. He was a do-it-all player, running receiving, and returning punts and kicks.

Toney joins Trevon Grimes and Kyle Pitts opting out of the bowl game. Those three accounted for 151 receptions, 2,343 yards, and 31 touchdowns in 2020.