Kaiir Elam named preseason All-American

University of Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam was named a Second Team preseason All American by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Elam was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2020 and a Coaches All-SEC first team selection. As a sophomore he started in all 12 games for Florida, finishing his sophomore campaign with 39 tackles (28 solo), 1 tackle-for-loss, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.

Elam has played in 25 games in two seasons accumulating 50 tackles, 5 interceptions, and has 20 pass breakups in his career.