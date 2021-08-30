Kamar Wilcoxson doubtful with knee injury

Redshirt freshman Kamar Wilcoxson is dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out of the Florida Gators season opener.

"He has a knee issue, so he'll be doubtful this week," Mullen said. "We'll see how it plays out."

While Mullen downplayed the injury, Wilcoxson tweeted that he is undergoing surgery and would be the second Florida defensive back to have to undergo surgery this fall. Jaydon Hill tore his ACL in the first few days of Fall camp and had season-ending surgery.

The Gators do have depth at the position. Preseason All-American Kaiir Elam and redshirt freshman Avery Helm are listed as the starting cornerbacks on the first depth chart. Florida also has two transfers in Jadarrius Perkins and Elijah Blades, along with four-star freshman Jason Marshall.