GatorsTerritory - Kamar Wilcoxson officially kicks off his career as a Florida Gator

As GatorsTerritory first reported at the start of this month, defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson has reclassified to the 2020 class and is now officially on campus to start his career at the University of Florida.

"Yeah," Mullen told reporters on Saturday when asked if Wilcoxson enrolled.

A four-star defensive back who recently committed to UF for a third time, Wilcoxson was also previously teamed up with Tennessee before flipping and ultimately settling on the Gators last month. The Peach State native closed out his prep career as Rivals' 39th-ranked cornerback in the class of 2020.

The former IMG Academy defender has been chomping at the bit to make a splash on the collegiate scene, and according to Dan Mullen, don't be surprised if the Peach State native gets his feet wet as early as the 2020 season. There is certainly some catching up to do, but the Gators are keeping the door cracked open heading into September.

"Well, he could," Mullen replied when asked if Wilcoxson will be in position to play. "One of the nice things is, especially like a skill position on the edge, you can create some things. You know, am I going to expect a guy that's come in and we're through...what are we through...10 practices now, is that right? Nine or 10; I think last night's was 10; the scrimmage was No. 10. And to say that he's behind with the walkthroughs, he's missed the walkthroughs and missed 10 practices. Is he going to know everything? I can't expect him to do that, but we've got to see."

Wilcoxson played the majority of his junior campaign at safety, but will be provided with the opportunity to showcase his worth at cornerback for the Gators. Marco Wilson and Kaiir Elam are expected to receive the nod as starters, while the likes of Chester Kimbrough and Jaydon Hill are expected to be in the rotation as well.

As for Wilcoxson, his decision to reclassify certainly beefs up UF's depth chart but also allows him to get a head start on the boatload of DBs expected to join UF's program in the coming months.

"We'll get him out there, we'll start him practicing, we'll see what he does well, how fast he can pick things up," Mullen said. "But a guy at a skill position, you certainly can create a package and some things for him to do on the field if the opportunity presents itself."

