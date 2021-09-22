Katie Ledecky joins Gators as volunteer swim coach

The Florida Gators are adding one of the most decorated female swimmers in Olympic history to their coaching staff.

Katie Ledecky announced Wednesday that she would be leaving Stanford to train and coach with the Gators.

"Stanford has been my second home for the last five years. It will always have a special place in my heart. Having completed my college degree this year, I am moving east to be closer to my home and my family," Ledecky wrote on Twitter. "I've decided to train at the University of Florida with Coach Anthony Nesty and the outstanding mid-distance and distance training group there. I'm looking forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the next phase of my swimming career."

Nesty spent the summer helping coach the USA Swimming team and the Gators were well represented in Tokyo. Bringing in Ledecky will certainly help Florida in the pool this season.