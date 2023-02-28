GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida's Kayla DiCello completes a sweep of February's Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week honors, claiming her fourth consecutive award today.

After her performance in No. 2 Florida's 2023 home finale win versus No. 12 Kentucky, DiCello picks up her seventh SEC Weekly honor. In addition to her six Freshman of the Week honors, DiCello was the Week 2 Specialist of the Week.

Six Freshman of the Week honors matches teammate Trinity Thomas' league high season total set in 2019. Four consecutive honors equals the league record set by LSU's Kiya Johnson in 2020.

DiCello led the nation's freshmen last week with an all-around score of 39.60 to take third place versus the Wildcats. She shared the uneven bars event win with teammates Thomas and Leanne Wong at a near-perfect 9.975. She also tied UK's Raena Worley for the balance beam title (9.925).





Kayla DiCello - SEC Freshman of the Week:

* Led nation's freshmen last week with all-around of 39.60 to take third in versus No. 12 Kentucky. Turned in nation's No. 1 (39.75), No. 3 (39.70) and No. 5 (39.60) freshman all-around totals in 2023.

* Shared uneven bars title with teammates Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong at near-perfect 9.975. Third uneven bars title of season

* Shared balance beam with UK's Raena Worley at 9.925. Second beam win of season. All bars & beam scores in 2023 are 9.9 or better

* In Feb. 27 Road to National ranking, No. T4 balance beam (9.940 NQS), No. 10 all-around (39.55 NQS), No. 12 uneven bars (9.930 NQS)

* Seven event titles in 2023 - 3 bars, 2 beam, 1 all-around, floor

* DiCello was fourth in the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Championships all-around and bronze medalist on beam. 2021 World Championships all-around bronze medalist and alternate athlete for U.S.'s 2020 Olympic team