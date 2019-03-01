GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen's staff is stronger on Friday.

The Gators head coach announced the addition of former UF defensive back Keiwan Ratliff as the Gators’ Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

“This is what he looks forward to – mentoring kids and helping young people,” Coach Dan Mullen said. “He's been in all these guys' shoes, from a star in high school, college and a career in the NFL. It means a lot for this program that he's back here with us and helping our players understand the Gators Standard.”

Ratliff played at UF from 2000-03 and spent seven seasons in the NFL with four teams. However, most recently Ratliff decided to re-enroll at the University of Florida in 2015. Ratliff completed his 30 credit hours to receive his degree in sociology in August 2018.

During his time in the Swamp, Ratliff scored six touchdowns, three pick sixes, two fumble returns and a reception.

He received several honors as a Gator including: first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection in 2002 and 2003, and a consensus first-team All-American in 2003. In his senior year, he was chosen as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by Sporting News and his teammates picked him as the Gators' Most Valuable Player.

He was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

After his successful time in Gainesville, Ratliff was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played in 51 games.

Ratliff also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers and back at the Bengals in his final season in the NFL.

