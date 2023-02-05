Kentucky 72, Florida 67 Rupp Arena | Lexington, Ky.

Records: Florida 13-10 (6-4 SEC) | Kentucky 16-7 (7-3 SEC)

Next up: at #4 Alabama, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m. EST, ESPN2

Notable

* Colin Castleton posted a monster outing with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and a steal. He shot 9-for-16 from the floor and 7-for-7 from the free throw line. He scored 19 of his 25 in the second half.

* Castleton is the first player since Dwyane Wade (3/29/03) to post that stat line (25p/8r/5a/3b/1s) vs. Kentucky and the first to do so vs. a power conference opponent since Greivis Vasquez (2/21/09 vs. Duke). He is the eighth player nationally this century to post that stat line in a single game, just the second to do so on the road (Phlandrous Fleming Jr. for Charleston Southern, 1/25/20 at Gardner-Webb).

* Castleton also limited Oscar Tshiebwe to four points, tied for his season-low, on 2-for-14 shooting and induced a foul-out.

* Kyle Lofton hit a season-high three 3-pointers and tallied 13 points on 5-for-7 from the field, 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

* Florida rallied from 14 points down with 8:19 to play and had the ball down three in final 30 seconds of the game.

Head Coach Todd Golden On limiting Oscar Tshiebwe...

"We didn't double him. Colin (Castleton) is one of if not the best defensive player in the country with his block numbers and by our two-point field goal percentage defense, and we like that matchup one on one for us on the defensive side of the ball. Colin has got so much better defensively then he was last year. We wanted to make him turnover his right shoulder and finish that way. Oscar is a lot more effective inside five feet then outside five feet, so we tried to make him get catches away from the rim. We didn't do a good enough job on the glass with him, he got seven offensive rebounds, and that's what he does. I thought we did a great job collectively limiting his opportunities. For him to go 2-for-14 without doubling, I thought Colin had a great game defensively."

On attacking the pick and roll...

"That's kind of the narrative with Oscar and their team you could say. I think they've improved that way though, and they do a good job of covering each other up. Oscar has been dropping a lot in those ball screens, they stagger the guard and get back to shooters. It's clear that's been a priority for them as the season has gone along, they are a lot better now than they were a month ago. Credit to them for obviously identifying an area where they were deficient and really attacking it. The reality is, since the loss to South Carolina they've been playing really well. I'm sure that was an emphasis that Coach Calipari had. Getting this team back right, they're playing really well again."

Grad F Colin Castleton On limiting Oscar Tshiebwe...

"Just be aggressive as possible. Just limit the close catches to the basket and around the rim. He's super effective around the rim and is a strong guy, and is one of the most active players in the country. Being able to use my length was the biggest thing."

On his confidence getting to his spots in the second half...

"Very confident. A lot like that last game against Tennessee, when teams don't double-team I can of take that a little personal and use my moves, my one-on-one and post-up abilities to face-up guys who maybe can move as well laterally as a smaller guy or a guard. I just try to make it to our advantage to help the team. If they guard me one-on-one, make the right play. If they double me, kick it out."