Kentucky DL commit gearing up for a weekend with the Florida Gators
Dan Mullen's staff rolled out the red carpet for a trio of official visitors a week ago, and will do the same with three prospects scheduled to arrive in Gainesville this Friday as well.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news