GatorsTerritory - Kentucky hands Gators worst home loss in Mike White era

After starting the SEC season with two wins, the Florida Gators have come back down to Earth, with a 76-58 home loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The margin is the worst home loss to Kentucky dating back to a 25-point loss in 1998.

Four Wildcats scored in double figures. Kentucky shot 67% in the second half, sophomore Scottie Lewis scored just two points, and the Gators turned the ball over 16 times in a woeful performance.

“They really came out and they punched us in the mouth,” guard Tyree Appleby said after the game. “They had a great team … you can’t underestimate any team in the SEC. They came out, they just played way better than we did tonight.”

Anthony Duruji led Florida in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Tyree Appleby was the only other Gator in double-digits (10).

The game was highlighted by massive defensive lapses for the Gators. Kentucky went on runs of 10-0 and 13-0 in the second half. Florida never found a rhythm in the second half and Kentucky clamped down defensively. It was the second game in a row where Florida’s opponent was more physical than the Gators. Kentucky scored 25 points off of turnovers and 34 in the paint.

“I thought they were really good with their interior offense, with their interior passing, with their decisions versus some of the defensive looks we gave them, and their finishing ability at the rim was high-level,” Mike White said after the game. “I thought they handled the ball pretty well and executed what they wanted to execute. For the most part, they had their way with us offensively. They came in here and locked us up as well.”

Florida entered the week with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the SEC. Two games later they’re tied for seventh, in the middle of the pack and in Mike White’s sixth season still searching for an identity and trying to figure out what kind of team they want to be.

Florida will host Ole Miss on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm on SEC Network.



