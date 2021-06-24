Kevin O'Sullivan named pitching coach for Team USA

Florida Gators manager Kevin O'Sullivan will serve as the pitching coach for the 2021 USA Collegiate National Team this summer.

This is the first time O'Sullivan will coach for the USACNT in his career and he'll have two familiar arms in Hunter Barco and Brandon Sproat on his team.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the pitching coach for the 2021 USA Collegiate National Team and to work with some of the top student-athletes in our game today," O'Sullivan said in a statement. "I look forward to helping the players on this year's team develop their game for the next level and want to thank USA Baseball for this great opportunity."

O'Sullivan rounds out a staff that includes Elliot Avent (Manager; NC State), Bobby Austin (Mississippi State), Dan Hartleb (Illinois), Kobe Phillips (NC Central), Josh Pike (NC State), Alex Sogard (Wright State), Troy Tulowitzki (Texas) and Jerry Weinstein (Colorado Rockies).

"We are honored to welcome eight tremendous coaches to assist the Collegiate National Team this summer," said USA Baseball General Manager of National Teams Eric Campbell. "This year will be unique for the Collegiate program as we welcome in forty-eight athletes to represent Team USA. As we constructed this season for the athletes, the need for an experienced and versatile coaching staff became a priority to heighten the overall development experience, and we are confident that we have done just that. These coaches bring a wealth of knowledge that will impact every single athlete who will wear the red, white, and blue in a positive way now and for many years to come."

O'Sullivan has led the Gators to seven College World Series appearances in his 14 seasons. The Gators have sent 14 players to play with the USACNT. He became the winningest head coach in the history of the Florida program with a win in the early months of the season and finished the season with 585-278 career record (.678). His .678 winning percentage is third among active Division I head coaches.

O'Sullivan was named the National Coach of the Year in 2017 and has captured SEC Coach of the Year honors on three separate occasions (2010, 2014, 2018). Also included in his coaching resume are five SEC Championships, two SEC Tournament Championships and 88 MLB Draft selections