Kevin O'Sullivan's program drops second straight vs. the Razorbacks

The Florida Gators have dropped their third straight game and their second straight versus the Arkansas Razorbacks. Florida led 3-2 for most of the game until Arkansas' Robert Moore homered to right field in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at three.

In the bottom of the ninth, Casey Opitz led the inning off with a double to right center and advanced to third on an error by centerfielder Jud Fabian. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Arkansas pulled their leadoff hitter, Brayden Webb, and had junior catcher Charlie Welch pinch hit for him. The Florida native would come through with the walk off hit as Arkansas came back and knocked off Florida 4-3 to clinch the series win.

Florida’s starting pitcher, Hunter Barco, had another very good outing against one of the top power-hitting offenses in the country. Barco pitched six innings allowing four hits, two runs, three walks and eight strikeouts.

Junior right-handed pitcher Jack Leftwich came in relief for Barco and was really solid until the end. Leftwich threw 2.1 innings allowing four hits, two runs, no walks and four strikeouts. Leftwich picked up his fourth loss of the season late Friday night.

As for the Florida offense, they were off to a hot start because going ice cold the rest of the game. Florida scored two runs in the first thanks to a two-run single through the left side by Kendrick Calilao.

In the top of the second, true freshman outfielder Sterlin Thompson blasted one over the right field wall for a leadoff solo home run. It was Thompson’s fourth home run of the season. The left-handed hitting outfielder went 1-2 on the night with the solo home run and two walks.

Designated hitter Kris Armstrong also had a good game at the plate as he went 2-4 with a double. Second-year freshman catcher Nathan Hickey might be starting to heat up again as he went 2-4 with a run scored.

The biggest issue with Florida’s offense in the Friday night loss to Arkansas was the strikeouts. Florida’s offense struck out seventeen times in 35 plate appearances. The Gators need to do a better job of putting the ball in the play and forcing the Arkansas defense to make plays.