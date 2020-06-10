Mike White and company hold a commitment from one of the top shooting guards in the country as top-35 overall rising senior Kowacie Reeves, Jr. verbally pledged to Florida in April.

Even with Reeves locked in with the Gators, the coaching staff is still continuing to recruit Dallan "Deebo" Coleman, who is the No. 12 overall player at his position in this recruiting cycle.

Coleman has been high on their radar for a while now, and has made his way to Gainesville three times since November. The four-star recruit was in attendance at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center for the team's matchups with Baylor, Florida State and Kentucky this past season.

"Everything is just pretty much the same with them," Coleman said of where things stand with Florida. "They reach out every now and then. Coach [Jordan] Mincy, we have a pretty good relationship with each another. He reaches out every now and then."