Keyontae Johnson not cleared to play for Gators

Florida Gators fans hoping to see Keyontae Johnson back in an orange and blue uniform in 2021-22 will have to continue to wait.

"No change in status. Has not been cleared to this point, but he's very much a big part of what we're doing," head coach Mike White said following the team's first full practice of the season. "He was down there today. He's really good."

Johnson last played for Florida in Tallahassee on Dec. 12 when he collapsed to the floor coming out of a timeout. Johnson stayed in Tallahassee overnight before being transported to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where he was reunited with his teammates. He rejoined the team three weeks after the initial incident but wasn't cleared to participate in basketball activity.

"I would say I'm blessed to be here, yes. There's just not a lot more to say that that," Johnson told Chris Harry of Florida Gators.com. "I was passed out. I could have died."

While Johnson is happy to be alive he wants to play basketball again.

“I don’t know if it will be here, but I’m for sure going to play basketball again,” Johnson told Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel in July. “Just taking it day by day, going to see doctors and everything. They really haven’t given me a timeline yet."

Johnson remains with the team. He was with them on Tuesday on the sidelines watching practice. He took pictures just like the rest of the team and was in the team photo. He'll be with them even every step of the way even if he can't run up and down the court.

"That he's happy and healthy, that he continues to be the awesome young man that he is, continues to stay ready for whatever's ahead for him, continues to be a great person, a great teammate, an extension of our staff, of course," White said of Johnson. "He's a big-time Gator. He's a Gator great in my mind."