GatorsTerritory - Keyontae Johnson out for the season

The preseason SEC player of the year won't play basketball again in 2021.

In a message on Twitter, Florida star Keyontae Johnson announced that he would not suit up again this season.

Johnson collapsed on the court coming out of timeout during Florida's game against Florida State on December 12. After weeks of testing a research, it was revealed on Wednesday by the Johnson family, that Keyontae's condition was not due to or related to COVID-19.

After being released from the hospital Johnson has been a fixture around the Gators basketball team in a new role. The junior has spent time in the film room, helped with scouting future opponents, and helped the coaching staff.

Johnson's video and a statement is below.