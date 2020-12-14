GatorsTerritory - Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition

Florida Gator star forward Keyontae Johnson has been moved from Tallahassee to Gainesville and remains in critical but stable condition.





“Keyontae Johnson has been successfully transferred as planned from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville by ShandsCair. He continues in critical but stable condition, is following simple commands and undergoing further tests.”

ShandsCair is UF Health’s critical transport system, which provides a combination of intensive care and rapid transportation.

Johnson collapsed early into Florida’s game against Florida State last Saturday, December 12. Johnson was immediately taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he remained until being transported to Gainesville on Monday.

“We appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae,” said athletic director Scott Stricklin on Sunday. “Keyontae received terrific care on-site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation.”

On Monday USA Today reporters Josh Peter and Tom Schad released a story saying that Johnson was in a medically induced coma, according to his grandfather, who spoke to the outlet. The report mentioned that doctors would likely try to bring Johnson out of the medically induced coma at some time on Monday.

There has been an outpouring of love, support, and well wishes for Johnson throughout the country since Saturday.







