GatorsTerritory - Keyontae Johnson's family updates his health status

It's been a long 53 days since Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the floor in Tallahassee coming out of a timeout. That day changed the course of the season for the Gators and for Johnson.

Florida, understandably, took two weeks after after the traumatic event but when Jonson was medically cleared from the hospital they returned to the court and Johnson, in a new role returned with them as a coach more than a teammate.

"After seeing all that happen, he was just up there just smiling, not even really saying anything, it’s just great to have him there after seeing that traumatic event. It’s definitely helped us," Noah Locke said on Tuesday. "It’s helped us that he’s been able to tell us some things that maybe we weren’t doing well in the game, being a coach out there and a leader. I mean it’s definitely helped us all being able to stay positive and just continue to get better.”