GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It wasn’t something he was expecting, and when he got the news all he could do was scream with excitement.

“I kind of got hype off it,” Keyontae Johnson told reporters on Tuesday.

The sophomore forward had just received word that he was one of nine players in the Southeastern Conference to be named to the First Team All-SEC.

“Keyontae just works,” said teammate Scottie Lewis. “The great thing about Keyontae is that he doesn’t actually know how good he is. The humbleness that he brings to the court, the humbleness that he brings to practice every day, that’s just who he is. He works hard every day. He loves the game.”

Johnson has become a leader on the team this year averaging 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He’s commended by his teammates and coaches for his selflessness and his ability to use the strengths of his team to better himself.

“Keyontae has benefitted from his teammates and he knows that,” said head coach Mike White. “His confidence has grown, his skill level has grown, his feel, his tempo. We’ve had no drama with Keyontae and that’s been a factor too. He just comes to work. He hasn’t had one of those days that he is really whiny. He hasn’t had one of those days where he is just real selfish, and he is trying to get his in a game. He hasn’t had a day where he just didn’t feel like working.”

The sophomore has recorded six double-doubles this season and helped lead his team to a five seed spot in the SEC Tournament, beginning on Wednesday.

Being on a team that has had to constantly prove themselves this season, Johnson has not let the losses phase him. His primary goal is to get the Gators to where they need to be by mentoring younger players and preparing them for what’s ahead.

“He respects the heart of the game,” said Lewis. “He just wants to go out there and do his job for his team. He’s not selfish. He’s not looking to or trying to create for himself. He knows that we give him a certain amount of confidence to be able to do what he does day in and day out and he works hard to be able to do so.

Johnson is a team player who puts the interest of his team as a whole over his own. He’s a role model to the freshman on the team and will continue to develop his game.

“He’s definitely someone I look up to in that aspect and we’ve grown together, and I think we’ve shown progression throughout the year,” said Lewis.

He attributes the award to his hard work on and off the court.

“I came in the gym and I was here all summer just working on my game, and to see this finally pay off means a lot to me, glad I got the award,” Johnson said.

Two other Gators were also recipients of 2020 SEC Awards. Kerry Blackshear Jr. was named to the Second Team All-SEC and Scottie Lewis was named to the All-Freshman Team.