GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Head coaches and even some players like to say this week’s game is the most important simply because it’s the next game, but even Dan Mullen knows that’s just a sham.

Some games are just cut from a different cloth, and Florida-Florida State is one of those games. Winning this one gives the winners a whole 365 days to rub it in their neighbor’s faces and the losers 365 days to try and cope with it.

In Mullen’s first year he has the Gators 8-3 and eyeing a New Years Six bowl. The only thing standing in the way is the Seminoles.

Willie Taggart’s first season hasn’t gone as planned, but a loss would end FSU’s NCAA-record holding bowl streak as well as its five year winning streak over Florida.

There doesn’t need to be anything riding on this high-noon Sunshine Showdown, but adding fuel to the fire never hurts in these games.

It’s not the 90’s, but a new era in this historic rivalry is about to begin. Here are the keys to game.

1. Ground and pound

When the ground game is rolling, there is not much defenses can do to slow down the Gators, let alone stop them.

Jordan Scarlett (629 yards, 6.2 yards per carry) and Lamical Perine (643 yards, 5.6 yards per carry) have been one hell of a duo this season, and if they can have another big day, Florida can ware down FSU’s talented defensive front and take over late in the game.

When the Gators are on offense, this is the matchup to watch.

2. Start fast

Whether it is a big crowd or a small one, setting the tone and taking the crowd out of the game is huge in this game.

If Florida State hits some big plays and takes an early lead, it makes it much tougher for Florida to come back. The Gators have had a lot of issues with slow starts this season, see Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

If the Gators can turn that around and not have to play from behind, they can keep the entire playbook open and play their game.

3. Pressure

This is a game Jachai Polite can feast on. I imagine he’s licking his chops when thinking of facing this defensive line, but it’s not a given.

Polite is also just one guy. It takes the entire defensive line working together to really be a force.

Francois will not blow you away with his mobility and speed, but he’s not Peyton Manning back there. The Gators have to keep that in mind and rush under control.

When defensive coordinator Todd Grantham dials it up though and the group is playing together as a unit, they are one of the best defensive lines in the country.

If they can play the way they did against LSU, Francois will not have the time to find his talented receivers on deep routes and running back Cam Akers won’t have much room to work with on the ground.