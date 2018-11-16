GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In the home finale, the Gators will look to send the seniors out on the best note they can. In order to do so, they have to stay focused and execute.

The Vandals do not present much of a true challenge to Dan Mullen’s squad, but this game is a great opportunity to clean some things up and build confidence heading into the FSU game in Tallahassee.

Here are the keys to the game.

1. Stay healthy

Lets be honest, you can only pull so much out of this game. The most important thing in this game is to take care of business, but stay healthy while doing so. An injury in this game would simply be killer for the Gators.

Furthermore, questionable players such as Brett Heggie, Brad Stewart and Freddie Swain should probably sit this one out if they are able to do so. No disrespect to Idaho, but every game is not the same.

Florida needs those guys and the rest of the team to be at full strength against FSU. This game is all about taking care of business and moving on.

2. Execute in the passing game

It’s been over a month since Feleipe Franks has had a really solid day throwing the ball. Lately all he has found success in is the quick passing attack and screen game.

In a game when the field is extremely lopsided, players typically seize the opportunity to build their confidence by showcasing what they can do.

If anybody could benefit from a game like this, it’s Franks. If he can go out and throw for at least 220 or so yards and a few scores, it would provide him with some great momentum heading into the matchup with the Seminoles.

3. Gain experience for some young guys

Idaho will not win this game. They almost don’t have a shot. So, if you’re Mullen you are presented with a great opportunity to work in young guys who haven’t seen the field much this season.

“This type of game, right now, in our next three games, this is an opportunity for guys to go play, because you’re not limited on who can dress,” Mullen said earlier in the week.

“In SEC games, you’re very limited on the number of guys that can play in a game within all the rules.

“The next three games, we don’t have those limitations on us, so there’s going to be more opportunities for those guys situationally to get into a game, whether it’s special teams or whatever the situation is.”

Most notably, wide receiver Jacob Copeland is expected to make his career debut Saturday.

If the Gators can provide their young guys with some game experience it will only help in their development.