The Florida Gators open up conference play this weekend against the Wildcats from Lexington.

The Gators barely escaped last year's game, however, it's a new era in Gainesville and Dan Mullen is not focused on what happened last year, or any other year for that matter.

“I don’t know what that has to do with the game this week,” Mullen said on Monday. “Our guys didn’t have a whole lot to do with that, and neither did the guys on their team. Nobody, really.

“It is what it is. I don’t know what affect that has on this week’s game. It’s going to be two good teams going out to play each other. Just go play.”

As we look ahead to Saturday's game, GatorsTerritory dishes out the keys to victory for the Florida Gators.

Overview on the Wildcats

The Wildcats return a lot on their team, especially defensively. They lost their quarterback from a year ago, but return one of the best running backs in the SEC.

On defense, the Wildcats are stout. They return eight starters from a year ago, most notably linebacker Josh Allen. In their season-opener against Central Michigan, they gave up just 255 total yards as well.

Offensively

The Gators have to be able to hold the line of scrimmage. Kentucky has a very solid defense, especially in their front seven.

Florida struggled a bit with their push in the season-opener, and it only gets more difficult with the Wildcats.

Allen anchors this defense and can make plays all over the place. If the offensive line can work up and put a body on the potential first-round pick, the Gators should be able to open some lanes in the running game.

Speaking of the running game, the Gators need to see Jordan Scarlett and the stable of running backs set the tone. The offense is predicated around the ground game and has to show a little bit more than they did against Charleston Southern.

It is vital to establish the run early, so it takes pressure off Feleipe Franks and helps set up play-action passes, something that worked to great success in week one.

Furthermore, the redshirt-sophomore quarterback will look to build off his impressive showing in the opener.

Franks will have to do it against some big-bodied cornerbacks, though. Derek Baity, Jr. and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. both stand 6-foot-3 and have a ton of game experience. This will surely be a major upgrade in competition than the first week.

The receivers have to execute their routes and catch the ball, but Franks has to be careful and not force any throws.

If you do not beat yourself it makes it that much tougher for the opposition to do so.

Defensively

Florida's defense has one mission in this game; stop Benny Snell. The junior back rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Central Michigan on just 20 carries, and did it while battling an illness.

Snell is not the only one who can carry the rock though. Sophomore back Asim Rose had a very impressive game himself, rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries.

The Wildcats are all about the ground game. In total, they rushed for 299 yards against Central Michigan.

The Gators have to be able to stop the ground game and force Terry Wilson to beat them through the air. Wilson did not have a good performance in the opener and was eventually replaced by Gunnar Hoak. However, head coach Mark Stoops maintains Wilson is the starter.

The JUCO transfer may not threaten with his throwing ability, but is elusive and can make plays happen with his feet.

The linebackers, in particular, have to keep an eye on Wilson. If he breaks contain, he will keep drives alive with his legs.

As always, the Gators also have to control the line of scrimmage. The Wildcats' o-line is not too imposing, though. They are solid in the run game, but do not pose much of a challenge outside of that.

Jachai Polite, T.J. Slaton, Jabari Zuniga and Elijah Concliffe should handle this line with no problem. The biggest concern is who comes behind it.

Whether it be Snell, Rose or even Wilson, all three can make things happen with their legs. If Florida's defense can shut down the Wildcats' ground game, it will swing things very far into their favor.