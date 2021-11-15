Kickoff time and network announced for Florida-FSU game

Florida's regular season finale against Florida State, which takes place on Nov. 27, is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will be televised on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday.

During the 2020 season, the rivalry matchup between the Sunshine State programs was not played for the first time since 1958. The Gators hold the all-time series lead of 36-26-2 and a record of 21-12-1 when playing in Gainesville.

Two seasons ago, the Gators got the best of the ACC program by winning 40-17 in the Swamp. Dan Mullen is also 2-0 against the Seminoles since returning to Gainesville, with UF outscoring them for a combined score of 81-31.

This Saturday, Florida (5-5, 2-5) travels to Missouri (5-5, 2-4) for a 4:00 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

