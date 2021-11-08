Kickoff time and network announced for Florida's matchup against Missouri

The University of Florida's road game on Nov. 20 against Missouri is scheduled for a 4:00 p.m. kickoff, as the SEC announced on Monday afternoon.

UF's latest matchup from Memorial Stadium will be televised on the SEC Network. That will mark the program's final road game of the regular season as well.

The last time Dan Mullen's program faced off against the Tigers on the road was in 2019, resulting in a 26-3 victory to close out SEC play. Last year's matchup in Gainesville went in favor of the Gators as well, as Kyle Trask racked up nearly 350 passing yards and four touchdowns en route to a 41-17 victory.

Next weekend's game will mark the 11th time Florida and Missouri have met on the football field, with the series currently tied at 5-5.

