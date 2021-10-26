Kickoff time and television network announced for Florida-Samford

The University of Florida's Nov. 13 matchup against Samford will kick into gear at noon and will be televised on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+, the SEC announced on Tuesday.

Three additional SEC non-conference games during the month of November will be aired on the digital platforms with noon ET / 11 a.m. CT kickoffs on Nov. 20.

SEC Network+ is complementary to the SEC Network and accessible at no additional charge to SEC Network subscribers with a customer's TV provider credentials.

Next month's matchup in the Swamp will mark the third-ever meeting between the Gators and Bulldogs. The first two games took place during the 1921 and 1922 seasons when Samford was known as Howard College, with UF coming out on top by the scores of 34-0 and 57-0, respectively.

SEC Non-Conference Games on SEC Network+/ESPN+

Date | Game

Nov. 13 - Samford at Florida

Nov. 20 - Charleston Southern at Georgia

Nov. 20 - Tennessee State at Mississippi State

Nov. 20 - Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M