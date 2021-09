Kickoff time announced for Florida-Tennessee

The No. 11 Florida Gators will be back under the lights in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium when they host the Tennessee Volunteers.

Florida and Tennessee will kick off at 7:00 p.m on September 25, with ESPN picking up the broadcast of the game.

The Gators hold a 30-20 advantage over Tennessee in the series rivalry. The Gators have won four consecutive games against Tennessee and 15 of the last 16.