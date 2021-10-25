Kickoff time, TV network announced for Florida-South Carolina

The Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks will play under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 6.

The SEC announced that the Gators and Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 ET on SEC Network next weekend.

Florida last visited Columbia in 2019 and defeated the Gamecocks 38-27 as Dameon Pierce set a career long with a 75-yard touchdown rush. The Gators own the all-time record at USC 12-7-1 and the overall series 29-9-3.