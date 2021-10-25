 GatorsTerritory - Kickoff time, TV network announced for Florida-South Carolina
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-25 11:40:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Kickoff time, TV network announced for Florida-South Carolina

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
@delatorre

The Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks will play under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 6.

The SEC announced that the Gators and Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 ET on SEC Network next weekend.

Florida last visited Columbia in 2019 and defeated the Gamecocks 38-27 as Dameon Pierce set a career long with a 75-yard touchdown rush. The Gators own the all-time record at USC 12-7-1 and the overall series 29-9-3.

Full November 6 schedule 

Liberty at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

LSU at Alabama, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN*

Missouri at Georgia, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN*

Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN*

Mississippi State at Arkansas, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN2

Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

*Game time and network to be determined after games of October 30

{{ article.author_name }}