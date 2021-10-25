Kickoff time, TV network announced for Florida-South Carolina
The Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks will play under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 6.
The SEC announced that the Gators and Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 ET on SEC Network next weekend.
Florida last visited Columbia in 2019 and defeated the Gamecocks 38-27 as Dameon Pierce set a career long with a 75-yard touchdown rush. The Gators own the all-time record at USC 12-7-1 and the overall series 29-9-3.
Full November 6 schedule
Liberty at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
LSU at Alabama, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN*
Missouri at Georgia, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN*
Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN*
Mississippi State at Arkansas, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN2
Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
*Game time and network to be determined after games of October 30