The Gators football team is set to begin the 2018 season on primetime. The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday that Florida is set to host two-straight night games to kick off the next campaign.

Dan Mullen and his men will play Charleston Southern (Sept.1) and Kentucky (Sept. 8) will be played at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. Florida's third contest of the season will be a bit earlier on the schedule. UF will play Colorado State (Sept. 15) at 4 p.m. but the game will be once again broadcasted on the SEC Network.

These three kick off times are just the latest game time announcements. Earlier this week, Florida announced its game against Georgia in Jacksonville is slated for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. However, unlike the game mentioned above, the match up against the Bulldogs will be televised by CBS.



