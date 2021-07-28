Kody Jones On Commitment Status, Upcoming Visit, Push From Florida

Kody Jones is in the middle of a busy summer.

The four-star defensive back from Germantown (Tenn.) High wrapped up his club 7v7 season by playing in the Pylon National Championship in Dallas last month and has started workouts with his team. And of course, recruiting hasn’t stopped either.

“Everything has been going smooth,” Jones said. “I’m getting ready for the season now that I had my last 7v7 tournament in Dallas. I recently got an offer from Florida. They’ve been showing interest. I’m very excited for my season. I feel like I’m ready to make a statement.”