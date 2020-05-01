Kowacie Reeves’ commitment to Florida marks an impressive recruiting run for UF men’s basketball coach Mike White and his staff.

White didn’t have any top-50 prospects in his first three classes and failed to land a top-100 signee in 2016 and 2017. But in the last four cycles, the Gators are on a roll in recruiting. The run started for White in the 2018 class with top-100 signees Keyontae Johnson, Noah Locke and Andrew Nembhard, the first five-star guard to sign with UF in five years.

White landed another trio of top-100 recruits in 2019, including five-star guards Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann. Lewis and Mann were the first McDonald’s All-Americans for the Gators since their 2013 pair of Kasey Hill and Chris Walker. White and his staff signed a top-50 prospect for the third consecutive class in 2020 with four-star small forward Samson Ruzhentsev, and Reeves will make it four years in a row (five total).