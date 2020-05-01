Kowacie Reeves’ pledge marks impressive 4-year run for UF's Mike White
Kowacie Reeves’ commitment to Florida marks an impressive recruiting run for UF men’s basketball coach Mike White and his staff.
White didn’t have any top-50 prospects in his first three classes and failed to land a top-100 signee in 2016 and 2017. But in the last four cycles, the Gators are on a roll in recruiting.
The run started for White in the 2018 class with top-100 signees Keyontae Johnson, Noah Locke and Andrew Nembhard, the first five-star guard to sign with UF in five years.
White landed another trio of top-100 recruits in 2019, including five-star guards Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann. Lewis and Mann were the first McDonald’s All-Americans for the Gators since their 2013 pair of Kasey Hill and Chris Walker.
White and his staff signed a top-50 prospect for the third consecutive class in 2020 with four-star small forward Samson Ruzhentsev, and Reeves will make it four years in a row (five total).
That’s the best stretch of recruiting for the Gators since Billy Donovan landed a top-50 prospect for five straight years (nine total). Those signees from 2007-2011 featured five-star guards Brad Beal, Nick Calathes, Kenny Boynton, five-star small forward Chandler Parsons and five-star center Patric Young.
Donovan also signed five top-50 prospects from 2002-04, including five-star point guard Anthony Roberson in 2002 and the ’04 trio of Corey Brewer, Al Horford and Joakim Noah, who was ranked 75th nationally.
A third stretch during the Donovan era produced back-to-back classes with Mike Miller, Udonis Haslem, Brett Nelson and Teddy Dupay in 1998, followed by Matt Bonner, Donnell Harvey and Justin Hamilton in 1999.
Those three recruiting runs by Donovan each resulted in Final Four appearances (2000, 2006/2007, 2014), with the ’04 class capturing two national titles. Top-50 prospects and five-star talent are prerequisites for championship seasons, and White continues to build the Gators into a contender with each cycle.