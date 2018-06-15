On Thursday night, Lucas Krull made one of the most important phone calls of his young football career. He made a call to secure his future.

"About 7 p.m., 6 my time, is when I called [Florida head] coach [Dan] Mullen and [Gators tight end] coach [Larry] Scott, we did a three-way call, it was special," recounted the JUCO TE. "They were excited when I told them I'm committing. They were pumped up, ready to get to work like I am. We are excited to have a good three years together."

Krull made the decision to commit to Mullen and the Gators over Kansas State, his other finalist.

"It feels like a weight off my shoulders," he said. "It was one of the toughest decision I have ever made, but it was also one of the best decision I have ever made. It's a very a big decision and I'm glad it's over and I'm glad we are moving on."

Florida was the first school to host Krull on an official visit last week. The talented tight end then ventured to Missouri and Kansas State for his final two visits before sitting down with family to make a decision. In the end, Krull says the fit and style of play Gainesville was perfect for him.

"Man, why not? It's Florida," Krull said. "The biggest thing for me was coach Mullen coming and his offensive scheme he brings in to the Gators. Coach Larry Scott, the tight end coach, he is a great guy that brings great energy. He has been around the game a long time, and he knows what he is doing. I am really excited to have him turn me into something special."

There will be no rest for Krull, however. The Hillsboro (MO) Jefferson College is already expecting to connect with Florida's strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage to prepare his body for the upcoming football season.

"It's going to be really important working with coach Savage," said Krull. "He is just the top of the top. He knows what he is doing. Guys love him, he brings great energy. For me I love working in the weight room, so I'm really excited to work with coach Savage and see what he can transform me into."

Although a lot has been made about his parent's connection to Kansas State, Krull says his family can not wait to visit Gainesville again.

"They love just as much as I do."

The 2018 prospect has loved seeing the Gator Nation response to his addition on social media. Many on twitter has described Krull as a 'mini Rob Gronkowski,' a description he will strive to live up to.

"I can't even describe it," he said about reading those comparisons. " To have that name be put by my name, it's awesome but that just means I have a lot of work to do at the same time. He is on an unbelievable level so it's awesome to hear but I have some work to do now. I'm very excited to get down to work."

Krull expects that he will return to the Swamp on June 27 for orientation the next on June 28.