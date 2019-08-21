GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When a team is coming off a ten-win season, you expect some confidence.

One player that shows no lack of confidence heading into the first game of the season is Gators tight end Lucas Krull.

The former JUCO baseball player appeared on special teams and as a back-up tight end in 2018, but his role will expand immensely this season.

Lucas did not mince words about UF's opener against Miami.

"I’m not really curious to see anything, our guys are ready to go attack and win,” said Krull. “So that’s what I’m curious to see, is us to get out there and dominate who steps in front of us. I don’t think I’m curious of anything. I think we’re ready to go and we’re going to dominate.

“We know they’re going to come after us, it’s going to be physical and aggressive. We know they’re going to give us their best look, but we’re ready to give them our best too, so we’re ready to go.”

The tight ends have received praise throughout fall camp for their performance. The unit's improvement is by no means an accident. According to the redshirt junior, the younger tight ends have put in a lot of the extra work.

"We got a group of guys out here catching extra jugs after practice, working on technique stuff all the time," explained Krull. "Always coming with good energy, ready to get better everyday. So it’s always great to see that from our guys, and we’re really close as a unit as a whole and it’s fun to spend time together at the same time.”

Krull, Kyle Pitts, Kemore Gamble, Dante Lang and Keon Zipperer all bring something different to the table - each an asset to the UF offense.

“Lucas. 6-7, 255, I mean you couldn't ask for a better tight end frame than that,” said Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks. “But Lucas is a guy that's always willing to learn, always trying to get better. A guy that's all about the team and but at the same time a really good player and somebody that's really going to contribute for our team this year. Does a great job being a team player, and that's what's the best part about him.”

Krull and Pitts both provide mismatch issues to a defense. With Pitts having the athleticism of a wide receiver in a tight ends body, and Krull giving Franks a giant target to pass the ball to, Franks will have plenty of targets on Saturdays.

"The issue is they're inexperienced, but that have athleticism,” said Mullen. “You've got guys that have can potentially create mismatches on you out there in the field, you know, with size and speed and athleticism at the tight end position. And all of those guys have that. So it's us making sure we're putting them in a position where we can use their athleticism as an advantage and try to create matchups that way."

After getting a taste of what rivalries are like playing for the Gators in 2018, the Kansas native is ready to make an impact on the next chapter in the Florida/Miami rivalry.

“You know, always growing up you always see University of Florida and how they always run the state, and that’s what I’ve come here to do now,” expressed Krull. “Obviously, I’m not from here but now I’m a part of this, so that’s what I want to do with the team and as an individual as well. So yeah coach stresses how it’s important, but at the end of the day it’s another game, it’s another opportunity to get a win. And that’s what we play the game to do, is to win.

“Oh yeah, we’re fired up. I keep telling everybody I see, ‘You see me now, it’s the calm, but the storm’s coming’. We’re ready.”



