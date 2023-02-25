Cade Kurland went 3-for-5 with one homer and three RBI while starter Brandon Sproat struck out a career-high nine batters to pick up his second win of the season.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 7 Florida claimed game one against Cincinnati with a 13-6 win at Condron Family Ballpark on Friday night.

For the fifth time in six games, the Gators recorded double digit hits – finishing with 16 on Friday. Florida has posted nine or more hits in every game this season.

Nine Gators collected hits in the victory while six picked up multiple knocks: Richie Schiekofer (2-for-5), Ty Evans (2-for-4), BT Riopelle (2-for-4), Josh Rivera (2-for-4), Cade Kurland (3-for-5) and Colby Halter (2-for-4). Kurland logged the first three-hit game of his career, finishing with one home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

Kurland put the Gators (5-1) on the board in the second, opening up a 2-0 lead for Florida. With the count full and Rivera on first base, Kurland sent one out of the stadium for a two-run shot to left field.

One inning later, the Orange & Blue received a second two-run homer – this time off the bat of Jac Caglianone. Leaving the yard for the third-straight game, Caglianone homered to right on the first pitch of the at bat to make it 4-0.

Florida starter Brandon Sproat had his stuff working out of the gates, striking out eight Bearcats across the first four innings to tie his career high. He allowed just two hits across through the fourth inning.

In the fourth, the Gators plated two runs for the third-consecutive frame. With the bases loaded, Evans reached on an infield single to bring in Schiekofer. One batter later, Riopelle drew a bases-loaded walk to account for UF's sixth run.

The Bearcats (2-3) broke into the scoring column for three runs in the fifth to bring the score to 6-3. Kerrington Cross doubled in a pair, followed by a solo homer by Ryan Nicholson.

Florida got both runs back in the fifth, as Langford doubled in Halter and Tyler Shelnut. The Bearcats then plated another run in the sixth thanks to a bases loaded hit-by-pitch.

Kurland stayed hot in the bottom half of the sixth, singling to center to drive in Evans. The Gators scored two more runs in the seventh to make it 12-4, thanks to RBI singles by Evans and Riopelle.

The Bearcats did not go quietly, as pinch-hitter Sean Springer drove in Kameron Guidry in the top of the eighth with a groundout to third. JP Sponseller then doubled to right to score Cross and bring the Bearcats within six runs.

Florida plated one final run in the bottom of the eighth, with Schiekofer bringing in Kurland with a sac fly to right. That brought the score to its final tally of 13-6.

Sproat (2-0) earned the victory, finishing with a career-high nine strikeouts. The right-hander surrendered three earned runs on four hits and two walks. He improved to 7-0 across his last eight starts.

Cincinnati starter Garrett Harker (0-1) was charged with the loss. He lasted 3 1/3 innings with six runs (five earned) allowed on seven hits and three walks while striking out two.

NOTABLES

* For the fifth time in six games this year, the Gators recorded double digit hits – finishing with 16 on Friday.

* Florida has posted nine or more hits in every game this season.

* The Gators have 78 hits through six games (13.0 hits/game).

* Sproat struck out a career-high nine batters in Friday's start.

* Dating back to April 29 of last season when he took over the Friday night role vs. Kentucky, Sproat has made eight starts and is 7-0 with a 2.32 ERA, 49 strikeouts and 16 walks across 50 1/3 innings - and Florida is 8-0.

* Sproat has pitched at least five innings with three earned runs or fewer in every outing..

* Sproat did not surrender a hit across hit first 6 1/3 frames of the 2023 season. * Kurland continued his torrid start at the plate, going 3-for-5 with one homer, three RBI and two runs.

* Kurland has registered at least two hits in all four of his starts to begin his career.

* Evans drove in two more runs on Friday to raise his team-leading total to 13 RBI.

* The Gators improve to 4-0 all-time vs. Cincinnati including 1-0 under Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan.

* All four games have taken place in Gainesville.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On the offense tonight…

"Offensively, we were really good up and down the lineup. Cade Kurland continues to swing the bat good. I thought Richie Schiekofer came off the bench, when [Michael Robertson] kind of tweaked his knee a little bit, had some really good at bats tonight. Offensively, we were pretty good. I thought their starter was good."

On the pitching…

"I thought Brandon was sharp through the first four. I think maybe he just over-thought, because he does call his own game, the eight- and nine-hole hitters because he hit them both twice. Then, he hung a breaking ball down the left field line and just missed the spot on their three-hole hitter. Overall, I thought he threw the ball well. He will throw better and I'm sure he'll tell you that. The disappointing part is the bullpen. I think overall, we had eight walks and two hit by batters. That's ten free bases, which we never do, and I'm not quite sure what the reason is for that right now, but we got to do a better job out of the pen for sure."

On Schiekofer coming in and what he provides…

"Taylor [Black] had seen him when he was scouting. I think he's a .330 hitter in the Big Ten in his career and he's always put together good at bats in our preseason. When [Robertson] had to come out of the game, obviously we had to make the decision and he'd play in left field. He's used to playing left, center and right, so he can play all three positions."

UP NEXT

Florida and Cincinnati meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. with coverage on SEC Network+. Albert buttons will be handed out to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.