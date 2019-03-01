The NCAA transfer portal has a new name on the list: Florida senior linebacker Kylan Johnson.

WatchStadium.com's College Football insider Brett McMurphy reported the news on Friday morning, Gators Territory has since confirmed the report.

In the 2018 season, Johnson played in all 13 games, starting against both Charleston Southern and against Colorado State. In his final season as a Gator, Johnson recorded 27 tackles and two pass breakups.