Kylan Johnson enters his name in transfer portal
The NCAA transfer portal has a new name on the list: Florida senior linebacker Kylan Johnson.
WatchStadium.com's College Football insider Brett McMurphy reported the news on Friday morning, Gators Territory has since confirmed the report.
In the 2018 season, Johnson played in all 13 games, starting against both Charleston Southern and against Colorado State. In his final season as a Gator, Johnson recorded 27 tackles and two pass breakups.
Johnson will be the third Florida player to transfer this offseason. Wide receiver Daquon Green and center T.J McCoy both entered their name in the portal shortly after the end of the season, transferring to Murray State and Louisville respectively.
The Gators picked up a few linebackers in the 2019 recruiting cycle: four-star linebacker Tyron Hopper, four-star athlete Diwun Black, and linebacker Jesiah Pierre. Pierre is also an early enrollee and is expected to participate this spring.
Christian Robinson is also set to work with several veterans this spring including: the older ad younger David Reese, James Houston, Ventrell Miller, Amari Burney (who could slot into this position), Lacedrick Brunson and Rayshad Jackson.