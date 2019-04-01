GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Kyle Pitts makes it clear, he is not a tight end or a wide receiver. He is both.

" I think it's pretty unique being able to flex out wide and be inside too," said the Florida sophomore. "Being versatile and bringing worth to the team."

"I don't like having positions on anybody," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen. "The more flexibility you have, the harder you are to match up on. So the guys that can play running back, receiver or tight end and we can move you to all positions. Even with receivers, you can only play one receiver but if I can move you around, you create mismatch problems. So, the more flexibility you have every where on the field, the more mismatches you create."

At 6-foot-6, 246 pounds Pitts's frame and strength is a nightmare for defenses.

"He moves really good for his size. I wouldn’t expect him to move like that just looking at him. But he’s really big and smooth, he’s fast, so he’s a big mismatch," added Donovan Stiner. "He’s like a tight end, but he moves like a receiver. He’s a big mismatch. He is getting us better, we’re getting him better. He’s very talented and only getting better.”

“Even though he’s young, he got his feet wet last year," defensive back Shawn Davis says. "He’s a big guy. he’s a good route runner and he has decent speed. He’s long, so you have to play him like body him and stuff like that.”

Pitts is no stranger at playing a variety of roles for his team. During high school, Pitts not only suited up at tight end, but he also played very well at the defensive end position. However, he admits playing wide receiver was a bit of an adjustment.

"It was rough to get used to it at first, getting my feet under me," said Pitts at his adjustment at playing wide receiver. "Playing with these guys and getting better at working extra nights, and being able to have my wind up, that's a good thing."

"He had to learn a lot and learn a lot fast," wide receiver Josh Hammond told GT. "The tight ends, they have a lot more stuff to learn than receivers because they have protection and stuff like that. He already knew kinda what he had to do.

"Just getting my wind up and running those deep routes and being able to come back and give my all for every play I back," said Pitts about the biggest challenge.

Pitts worked at it.

The Pennsylvania native was often one of the last players leaving practice in the fall, and he is one of the last players leaving spring practice now.

As he transitioned and adapted to being both a receiver and a tight end, Pitts relied heavily on the current Gator receivers on the roster. According to the Pennsylvania native, Tyrie Cleveland and Van Jefferson had a big impact.

"Just play your game and be yourself and play physical; open your legs up and run," said Pitts of the pair's message to him.



“He just asks things like how do you get out of these breaks so fast. How do you create so much separation," said Jefferson. "I just send him clips, clips that my dad send me so he can learn too. We just go back and forth. I’ve learned from him.

"He’s strong so I try to take stuff from his game and implement it in mine too," added Jefferson. "He tries to take stuff from my game and implement it in his. I think it’s just a back and forth thing."

With Billy Gonzales and Larry Scott helping him each step of the game, Pitts says he has become a student of the game.

"In high school you weren't really looking at coverages," he explained. "Here you have to think and run, knowing what the defense is in makes it easier to know what route you have to run.

Now Pitts is enjoying his role.

"Just being able to be physical and use that as my advantage," said Pitts. "Our DBs, those guys are faster than I am, so I have be to big and physical."

"Switching to receiver, now he kinda knows what he’s doing so we can play with him and put him in a lot of different spots being that he’s that big, vertical threat," added Hammond. "Big body, that he brings tenacity to the group. He’s learning. He’s getting better every day. He’s going to be big for us this year.”







