GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen and his staff made a promise when they arrived in Gainesville: they would not try to force a player into a position where they would not succeed.

“I just feel like they’re going to put the players in the best positions," said wide receiver Van Jefferson.

The coaches held up to their end of the deal.

One freshman that benefitted from this was Kyle Pitts.

"He’s a unique talent," said quarterback Feleipe Franks. "I mean you don’t see guys 250 [pounds], running the way he does, and running routes and coming out of breaks quick like that at 250. You don’t see that very often."

"He is a match up nightmare," joked running back Jordan Scarlett.

Pitts arrived in Gainesville as a tight end, however, the tight end room was crowded. Pitts would have to wait his turn behind veterans like C'yontai Lewis, Moral Stephens, and RJ Raymond. Florida was going to have one of their best athletes on the bench?

Not going to happen.

The Florida staff quickly changed their approach and Pitts was splitting his time with the tight end ands the wide receivers.

"I think it was a good transition," said Pitts about his move to receiver. "At the tight end position there were three fifth year seniors, so I would have had to be behind them. But coach Mullen gave me the opportunity to play as a freshman and gave me the opportunity to play receiver. I think it went well."

Pitts took advantage of every opportunity he was given.

His first reception was against Mississippi State for nine yards; then his next one came at Vanderbilt for 12 yards; and then he finally reached the endzone against Idaho, hauling in a 52-yard pass. Although not shown on the stat sheet, Pitts was also an effective blocker.

The first year player listened; he watched; and he learned everything from both tight ends coach Larry Scott and from wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales.

"They [the Florida coaches] knew Kyle could come and make an impact at the outside receiver and he has," said Jefferson. "He’s done a great job out there. He listens to Coach G and what he has to say. He’s very coachable."

"He adjusted pretty well," said running back Jordan Scarlett. "I think Kyle Pitts is a really good athlete.

"I feel like coach moving Kyle Pitts out to receiver is an opportunity to get him as a mismatch out there on the corner because he is a bigger guy and can run routes like a receiver."

"I just feel like in the future, he’s going to be a really good player," said Jefferson.

His success was no accident.

Pitts was often one of the last ones to leave practice and when he needed more guidance, he reached out to veterans on the team.

"I really looked up to C'yontai and Van Jefferson," said Pitts. "Those two were really my mentors."

"He grew up real fast," said former Florida tight end Lewis. " When he came in, in the summer time, like, I think he was real nervous. He didn’t have a lot of confidence in himself but as the season went on, as he learned and got a lot of playing time in the games, he grew up and matured a lot. For him to convert from a tight end to a receiver, he came a long way. He did pretty good with the change of positions."

"Kyle Pitts, he’s come into his own, especially in these bowl practices," Jefferson told Gators Territory prior to the Peach Bowl. "He did a route the other day. He almost made the dude fall. I was like, Man, he’s gonna be really good in the future. His progression has been great. He asks me all the questions he needs. I’ve been helping with him. I help him all the time."

"So that’s why I’m happy for him," said Lewis. "I’m proud of him for how far he came."

Scarlett and several Gators have been quite vocal in their praise for the current Florida staff for always finding a way to put the best athletes on the field - even when a position change is needed.

Pitt benefitted from it this season, however, it looks like Florida is about to reap the rewards for years to come.

"I feel like he was an excellent thing for him next year because he can play as an X , or you can play at the Y, and at tight end," said Scarlett.

"I think I progressed," said Pitts. "I got better, I got faster. I just can't wait for next year."

"He’s a really good player," said Franks. "He’s only gonna continue to develop."